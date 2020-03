NEW YORK – Positive COVID-19 cases in New York State once again surged overnight.

The state now has 4,152 cases as opposed to the 2,382 yesterday, an increase of 1,770.

Broome County announced its second positive case today, with Chenango County also at 2.

Delaware and Tioga Counties remain at one.

Governor Cuomo said in a news conference today that the increase in cases is not a reason to panic as more people are getting tested than before.