Larry Sharpe promotes Quiter for State Senate

AFTON, NY – A campaign to unseat Fred Akshar in the New York State Senate is getting help from a former gubernatorial candidate.

Larry Sharpe, who ran for Governor of New York in 2018, is currently traveling across the state promoting candidates from the Libertarian party.

Sharpe made a stop outside the Afton Inn today to promote Thomas Daniel Quiter, who is running against Akshar for Senate District 52, which includes Binghamton.

This is the 3rd year in a row that the former Marine has toured the state, with the goal of making 66 stops in 11 weeks leading up to the election.

Sharpe says if you feel ignored by your party, then you should vote Libertarian.

“If you’re good with status quo, stick with status quo. I would argue, and I believe in my heart, that the vast majority of New Yorkers are not happy with status quo. This is a beautiful state. It’s amazing, this state, what it brings out in people. The problem is, while we love our state, we hate our government. If you fix our government, this state will blossom again,” says Sharpe.

Sharpe calls New York the battleground state, saying what happens in New York will create a ripple effect that will go through the rest of the country.

Quiter says having Sharpe’s support shows how dedicated to the people the party is.

“He’s not in a race right now, and he’s still going to every county. Why? Because he cares. That’s libertarians. We do this because we care. We don’t have money, we don’t want riches and power and all of that. What we’re actually seeking is to improve our community. We are people who are doing this because we care about our communities,” says Quiter.

Quiter’s campaign says it wants to get people with disabilities the service that they should already have, while also strengthening the local economy.

The election is November 3rd.