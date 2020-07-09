Large 4th of July party attendee tests positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is livid over news that an attendee at a large party held on Independence Day has tested positive for COVID.

This is video posted to YouTube by local activist John Solak showing dozens of young people going in and out of a large gathering that took place in and behind 82 Front Street in Binghamton on July 4th.

Much of the backyard party was obscured by hanging fabric.

Today, the county health department issued a warning to others who attended the party that they should self-quarantine until July 18th.

Garnar issued a statement saying that this is the sort of behavior that will drive the infection rate up and that he will do whatever he can to stop large gatherings like this from taking place.