Laffer endorses Phillips

BINGHAMTON, NY – The nationally recognized economist was in Binghamton yesterday to endorse a local candidate for Congress.

Laffer met with the media and members of the public for a question and answer session, during which he expressed his support for Republican candidate George Phillips of Endwell.

Phillips is seeking the GOP nomination to take on freshman Democrat Anthony Brindisi next year in New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

Laffer says the choice was easier for him than it may be for the voters.

“He’s a winner. You would do a much better job with him than you will with anyone else. But, you know, it’s your choice. That’s what democracy’s all about. You have a right to be wrong,” says Laffer.

Laffer currently serves as an economic advisor to President Trump, and was recently given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



Phillips, who is a high school and college educator, is making his 4th run for Congress, having narrowly lost to Maurice Hinchey in 2010 and losing the GOP primary to Claudia Tenney in 2016.