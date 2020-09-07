Labor Day weekend activities

BINGHAMTON, NY – Labor Day weekend is typically filled with large gatherings for cookouts, festivals, or concerts.

However, while many still held get-together’s on their own property, public gatherings remain limited.

Despite that, families and friends were still able to enjoy a more personal celebration at Otsiningo Park.

A number of people laid down blankets, sat at picnic tables, and spread out to enjoy their day.

Francisco Moreno Tamarez and his family made a last minute decision to swing by the park.

While they did notice a smaller-than-usual crowd, he says the family just needed to get out and have some fun.

“We were like, you know I was bored. Let’s just have some fun. At the beginning, we weren’t going to come to this park. But, then, we were like, it’s close. We’ve been here before. It’s nice. So, go ahead and you know, spend some time with family. Cooking some food. If I want to have some fun, ain’t nothing going to stop me. You’ve got to be careful though. You’ve got to protect yourself. Try to stay away. Six feet apart. If we just do those things, I think we’ll be fine,” says Tamarez.

While Labor Day typically represents the end of summer for kids before they head back to school, that has been pushed back slightly this year.

Tamarez’s daughter, Tianna, says even with the pandemic, she’s had the best summer and is excited to start school again soon.