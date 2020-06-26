KW Fitness frustrated after being left out of Phase 4

BINGHAMTON, NY – Phase 4 of the Governor’s plan to reopen New York State does not include gyms, and one local private exercise center is frustrated.

KW Fitness in Vestal is eager to have its clients back in person as opposed to their remote exercise program, but they will have to wait.

Upon learning that fitness centers of any kind will not reopen, the gym, which says it has more than adequate safety precautions in place, says the move does not make any sense.

The gym has marked “x’s” on the floor to keep people spread out, and has plenty of sanitation methods at the door and throughout the building.

Owner Kevin Webb says he and his employees will be ready to go whenever they are allowed to reopen.

“Obviously, you can’t plan for it, but it is good to be prepared ahead of time, in case something like this does happen. I think this was a really good opportunity for a lot of people to learn that with either their business or their own home and personally to make sure that you’re always prepared for something like this to happen,” says Webb.

KW Fitness will only be taking appointments every hour as opposed to every half hour, to give staff time to clean the building.

Clients will use hand sanitizer, answer a questionnaire, and have their temperature checked with a no-contact thermometer when entering the gym for maximum safety.