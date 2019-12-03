KW Fitness Donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local nonprofit is receiving a big financial boost from a fitness facility in Vestal.

KW Fitness presented a check valued at 4 thousand 9 hundred 75 dollars to the United Way today.



It was raised during the 4th annual Staff Revenge event.

Fitness clients purchased exercise programs for their trainers to participate in.

Proceeds from the purchased revenge workouts went straight to United Way of Broome County’s Annual Community Campaign.



Founder Kevin Webb says the donation goal was easily surpassed by his clients.

Kevin Webb says, “I was excited but I think the staff was even more excited because they’re the ones who set the goal for this event, and they’re the ones who made the huge push to get the donations to where they were, so I think they were really excited about that.”

Webb says even a few days after the event itself, his employees are still feeling the effects of earning the money.

He also says the KW Fitness staff can live with the pain because they know it’s for a good cause.