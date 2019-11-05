Korchak votes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Libertarian candidate Mike Korchak rounds out the battle for District Attorney.

Korchak voted this morning at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Endwell.

The current chief assistant District Attorney first became a prosecutor in Broome County in 1996.

Korchak says it’s a relief to be done campaigning, and leaving the decision to the voters.

“It was a sign of relief. I always say that, whenever I vote, I think of my grandmother, who became a citizen of this country back during the depression. And she always reminded me that it’s a very important right that you have, the right to vote, and that you should exercise it,” says Korchak.

