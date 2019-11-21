Korchak on his DA win

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a sometimes grueling 11-month journey, the unofficial winner of the race for Broome County District Attorney says he’s relieved and ready to get to work.

Mike Korchak has been designated the unofficial victor by the Broome County Board of Elections with a 55 vote lead over Republican Paul Battisti.

His lead increased from 46 after both campaigns dropped their objections to some unopened ballots.

The win will become official once the results are certified which elections officials say is a mere formality.

Korchak, who is currently the Chief Assistant District Attorney, first announced his intention to run as a Republican back in January.

Following a contentious battle for the GOP nomination, which Battisti won by a slim margin, Korchak decided to forge ahead with the endorsement of the Libertarian Party.

Korchak says he’s glad he didn’t give up.

“We really made a point of stressing to the people that you really need to vote for a candidate’s credentials and experience and not party line. Part of our campaign was vote person not party. Fortunately, for myself and my team, the voters of Broome County did just that. And they showed it with their votes,” says Korchak.

Korchak says that while he plans to retain much of the existing staff in the DA’s office, there’s still a lot of work to be done preparing for the implementation of new state bail reform and discovery reform laws on January 1st.



Battisti, meanwhile, he yet to concede.

His campaign asked the Board of Elections to conduct a hand count due to the narrow margin of victory as well as the new early voting and electronic poll books that were put in place this year.



Elections officials say they know of no irregularity with the count and that it would take a court order to proceed with a lengthy and costly hand count.