Korchak leads after absentee count

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following yesterday’s absentee ballot count, Libertarian Mike Korchak is holding onto a slim lead in the race for Broome County District Attorney, but his Republican opponent is not yet ready to concede.

After consideration of over 2 thousand absentee and affidavit ballots, the current Chief Assistant District Attorney saw his lead shrink from 122 votes to 46.

That’s a margin approximately of one-tenth of one percent.

As a result, Republican Paul Battisti says he’s not acknowledging defeat.

He’s asking the Broome County Board of Elections to do a complete hand count of the over 42 thousand ballots cast in the election.

