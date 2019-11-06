Korchak and Battisti optimistic after the general election

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another election night, another lack of a clear winner in the race for Broome County District Attorney.

Following last night’s unofficial tally, Libertarian candidate Mike Korchak held a slim 122 vote lead over Republican Paul Battisti, 14,882 to 14,760.

There are currently 1560 absentee ballots that have been returned to the Broome County Board of Elections so far, out of 2446 that were sent out.

Absentee voters must have postmarked their ballots by Monday and they have until next Tuesday to arrive at the Board of Elections.

Korchak, who launched a third party campaign after narrowly losing to Battisti in the GOP primary, says he’s cautiously optimistic and will watch the count closely.

He’s says he’s glad he forged on after losing the primary.

“The Libertarians gave me an opportunity to get on their line. All 3 candidates interviewed for that line. Fortunately for us, I was selected as their candidate. So, I never really hesitated to stay in the race because I had a lot of people behind me. I really believe in what I do as a prosecutor and I really want to continue helping the community,” says Korchak.

Battisti says he’s also optimistic and confident.

He says his campaign targeted absentee voting aggressively.

Battisti says now that all of the votes have been cast, all he can do is be patient.

“This has been an incredible experience. I’m humbled by the outpouring of support since the inception. I always say evaluate your performance along the way. I’m so, so thankful for so many people and all the time, effort and energy they put into this campaign. We need a change here in Broome County and I think people are going to get that change on the 19th,” says Battisti.

Korchak says he’ll return to work as the Chief Assistant District Attorney tomorrow.

In addition to absentees, military votes have until the 18th to arrive at the Board of Elections to be counted.

And there were 485 ballots issued in Broome County yesterday.

New state rules make it more likely that those affidavit ballots will be counted.