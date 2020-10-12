Kopernik opens new playground to public

VESTAL, NY – A playground six years in the making is finally open to the public.

The Kopernik Science Park, located right outside of the Kopernik Observatory in Vestal, has been completed.

The initial idea for the playground came in 2014, and after partnering with the Junior League to help raise funds, construction began last summer.

After construction was initially delayed when the pandemic began, the science-themed playground was finished over the weekend.

Kopernik Executive Director Drew Deskur and the Junior League’s Rachel Consolazio are both thrilled to see kids being able to enjoy everything the playground has to offer.

“It’s so exciting. I’ve seen people posting on our Facebook page they came up here, that they loved it. The kids are just having a great time. So, it has gone viral in a good way.”

The Junior League of Binghamton’s Rachel Consolazio says, “Amazing. It’s a lot of work, a lot of work to get something like this done. Real change takes a long time. To be standing here, with children in the background, and this big, colorful playground, just makes it all worth it,” says Deskur.

While the observatory is closed to the public, anyone can come up and use the playground.

However, Deskur says that if you’re around other people while playing there, make sure to wear a mask and keep your distance.