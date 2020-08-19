Kopernik offers kids the chance to speak with the International Space Station

VESTAL, NY – Some kids in our area received the rare opportunity today to communicate with a vessel that currently orbits our planet at 17,000 miles an hour.

Through the Kopernik Observatory, and a special radio network, local 5th and 6th grade students were able to talk this afternoon with Captain Chris Cassidy who is aboard the International Space Station.

Cassidy, the current Commander of the Space Station, answered questions that were well rehearsed by the students.

They ranged from how people aboard the I-S-S sleep, to how they conduct their special experiments.

Kopernik Executive Director Drew Deskur says he believes this project may make some kids want to be astronauts themselves.

“One of the questions was ‘What kind of people work with astronauts?’ You don’t necessarily have to be a pilot or an engineer, but there is a whole number of careers you can do to stay involved with the space program. To just get kids to start thinking about ‘What can I do that might get me involved in this?'” says Deskur.

Kids were able to follow the conversation remotely.

The entire event, which only lasted about 12 minutes, will be on YouTube tonight.

To find it, you can search Kopernik Observatory.