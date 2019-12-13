Kopernik hosts a weekend full of opportunities to learn

From: Kopernik Observatory

December 14: KoperniKids:

Polar Animals

10:30 – noon

At Kopernik Observatory

During this session, we will take a look at animals that live in our polar regions of the Earth.

What keeps polar animals warm in this very cold climate?

What does it mean to be camouflaged and how does it help to protect these animals?

We will answer these questions and learn more about the special animals that live in this climate. Register here

December 14: Kopernik Astrophotography

1 pm

Artisan Gallery – 95 Court St. Binghamton NY George Normandin, President of the Kopernik Astronomical Society, will offer a presentation on how Kopernik’s astro-photography images are captured and processed.

It’s not just press the shutter release on a camera. This presentation will be held at the Artisan Gallery in Binghamton.

Come check out the Astro-photography images on display at the Gallery