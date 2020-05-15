Knowledge on the Go helps students get the education they need from home

BINGHAMTON, NY – An online learning program is helping ensure students get the education they need while at home.

Great Minds, a Washington D.C. based company with staff all across the country, has been uploading daily curriculum videos since school closures began in mid-March.

The video lessons, titled Knowledge on the Go, encompass different subjects such as math, science, and English language for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

LauraMarie Coleman is a member of the staff located in the Binghamton area.

She’s part of a three-person group in charge of first grade math.

While days can be demanding, having worked up to 12-hour days when the program first began, Coleman does see the bright side of online learning during this time.

“Virtual learning-wise, I think the silver lining for this whole situation is that so many parents have struggled with a lot of aspects of common core math. This opportunity to engage in these video lessons with young children, and support them as they participate in that, from a parent perspective, you don’t need to do the teaching, but it’s a great opportunity to learn along side them,” says Coleman.

As of earlier this week, the Knowledge on the Go lessons have been viewed over 8-million times.

To access lessons, go to GreatMinds.org.