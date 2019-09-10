KNOW Theatre to produce its first musical

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The KNOW Theatre is starting off it’s 2019-2020 season with a project unlike any it’s done before.

September 13th through the 29th, the theatre will be presenting its first musical, Man of La Mancha.

Set during the Spanish Inquisition, Cervante is in prison awaiting trial and performs a play within a play telling the story of an elderly man who renames himself Don Quixote and goes on a quest to right all of the world’s wrongs.

The original 1965 production won 5 Tony Awards.

Artistic Director Tim Gleason says KNOW’s off-off-Broadway intimate setting of less than 100 seats, creates a viewing experience unlike any other.

“I dare you to come and take on the experience of being in a room where you can’t get more than 17 feet away from the stage. I dare you to try and experience that without being affected in some way. Either the music or by the fact that you hear every sigh they breathe and that they can hear every sigh we breathe. In that way it’s symbiotic,” says Gleason.

The rest of the 2019-2020 season includes Killer Joe, Gidion’s Knot and Agnes of God.

All shows are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 and Sundays at 3.

For more information or tickets visit Knowtheatre.org