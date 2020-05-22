KNOW Theatre records radio-style plays

BINGHAMTON, NY – The KNOW Theatre is adjusting to the world’s current situation by taking its audience back in time.

The Binghamton-based company has started the KNOW Theatre Radio Players project, with cast members recording radio-style plays.

All the recordings are adaptations of plays from the 1920’s and earlier.

The recordings are being done by actors from the KNOW Theatre and other area stages as well.

Duncan Lyle is the KNOW’s stage manager as well as the producer for these radio adaptations.

Lyle says the actors were all in on the idea, and took the effort seriously.

“They are absolutely scripts that are up to the standards that people expect from KNOW Theatre. They might be public domain, but there are lots of public domain plays out there. We skipped over anything that wasn’t what we’re known for. So, I think people can definitely expect what they’re used to from these productions,” says Lyle.

So far, the KNOW has two plays completed for listening, with several more still in the works.

To listen to these and future productions, you can go to Anchor, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.