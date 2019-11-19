KNOW Theatre Festival

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local theatre is gearing up for a festival that looks to showcase the best writers and painters Greater Binghamton has to offer.

KNOW Theatre on Carroll Street in Binghamton will hold its 16th Playwrights and Artists Festival from this Friday through December 1st.

The theatre’s Artistic Director Tim Gleason chose three distinct paintings from local galleries and then chose a play based on them and written by playwrights from across the nation.

Gleason says this festival can test one’s heart just as much as the mind.

KNOW Theatre Artistic Director, Co-Founder Tim Gleason says: “People are writing from their own hearts, so they write things that touch a nerve with them, and then that nerve, as we find out through theatre, can be something that can be in everyone that watches.”

There are 6 plays inspired by 3 local works of art by photographer J-W Johnston, and painters Audrey Higgins and Tom Haines.

All shows are at 8 P-M.

Tickets are 15 dollars, or 25 for a weekend pass to see 3 performances.

For a schedule and to buy tickets, go to KNOW Theatre dot org.