Kitten struggling for life after being caught in a fire

CANDOR, NY – A fire broke out Sunday night around 10:30 in an apartment just above Brush and Palette Auto, at 598 Owego Road.

The Angel Eyes Animal Rehabilitation and Wildlife Rescue Clinic got a call in the middle of the chaos about kittens and an adult cat who was caught in the wreck.

One of the kittens, Snoopy, was found fighting for his life when he was found by a first responder.

He was cared for overnight by a thoughtful EMT before being brought to the vet Monday.

Snoopy is in critical condition, not able to eat or move well as of yesterday, but the veteran who treated him believes there’s a high chance of complete recovery.

We are sad to report Snoopy’s mother and two siblings did not survive.

You can find a GoFundMe for Snoopy’s medical expenses here