Kirsten Gillibrand and Antonio Delgado push for bill giving relief to live entertainment businesses

BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS – US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Antonio Delgado are promoting a bill they hope will open a section of American business that could already be permanently damaged.

The Congressional lawmakers held a news conference yesterday at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is famous for hosting the original Woodstock Festival in 1969.

There, they revealed their RESTART Act, which would give relief to live entertainment businesses if it is signed into law.

Gillibrand says the bill won’t fix everything instantly, but it could help alleviate the monetary issues these businesses face.

“The RESTART Act recognizes that recovery will not happen overnight. That’s why it defers interest payments for the first year of the loan, and principal payments for the first two years, and has additional deferral availability to economically distressed firms,” says Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says bill would give a year-long covered loan period for businesses that have seen revenue losses of 80% or more.

Delgado says the bill, which would provide more relief than the Payroll Protection Plan, could open up theatres, concert halls, and other fun locations.

“Their entire business model is at odds with the current climate that we are living in, and yet they mean so much to our communities, both from an economic standpoint, but also from a cultural standpoint as well. It’s important that we do the work to protect them and sustain them throughout these challenging times,” says Delgado.

Bethel Woods has had to delay reopening until 2021, and because of that, they have also had to eliminate 600 jobs, many of which were occupied by local residents.

The bill itself was introduced to the Senate in May.