Kirsten Gillibrand advocates for more federal relief funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for direct federal relief funding to local governments who are hanging on by a thread.

Today Senator Gillibrand visted the Prospect Terrace Fire Company to press for legislation providing local governments with direct federal relief.

These funds would be used to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs from the pandemic.

Local governments have already faced slashed revenues and local assistance is needed to complement direct relief, which states also require to recover from this crisis.

More than 102 thousand state and local government employees have lost their jobs and Senator Gillibrand is adamant about the importance of this funding.

“This should not be a partisan or a controversial issue. No state or town has been left untouched by this pandemic, or the economic crisis that it created. The governors of all 50 states, red and blue states alike, have asked for this critical aid. Surely keeping our states and cities above water should be a bigger priority than creating tax deductions for business lunches, or building a new FBI headquarters across the street from the President’s hotel,” says Gillibrand.

Without these funds, Gillibrand says layoffs of public health care workers, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, teachers, and other vital public servants in New York will be inevitable.

A possible increase in taxes and fees would also negatively impact already cash-strapped families and businesses.