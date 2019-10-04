Kevin Boettcher is back for another round in Jeopardy!

BINGHAMTON N.Y – If you’re planning a trivia night, you’ll definitely want Kevin Boettcher on your team.

Our favorite Jeopardy Champ now has a third win under his belt.

In his closest and lowest earning game to date, Boettcher put almost all his money in Final Jeopardy, which he correctly guessed, putting him in the lead with $10,001.

So far, he’s made $59,400,2.

And his plan for his winnings?



He talked to Alex Trebek about that Thursday night.

Alex Trebek says: “Kevin Boettcher is from Binghamton, New York, he is our champion, would like to use some of his winnings to buy some special tools for your shop.”



Kevin Boettcher says: “So I am a habitually clumsy person, so you can buy table saws that will actually stop if they touch any kind of flesh.”

Alex Trebek says: “You don’t want to buy any tools.”

Kevin Boettcher says: “No, no…”

Alex Trebek says: “Hire somebody to do the work.”

Find out if Boettcher will be moving on to Monday’s game tonight at 7:30, on WIVT NewsChannel 34.