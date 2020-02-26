Karl Bernhardsen announces run for County Executive

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former Broome County legislator is running for County Executive, accusing the current exec of simply managing Broome’s decline.

Republican Karl Bernhardsen announced over the weekend his campaign.

Bernhardsen spent one term on the leg from 2015 to 2016, serving on the Public Works and Transportation Committee and the Economic Development Committee.

He grew up in Afton, got his degree from Binghamton University and lives on Binghamton’s Westside.

Bernhardsen says he wants to cut taxes, invest in infrastructure and focus on public safety.

He says he wants to leverage the talent of county employees to develop a strategic plan.

“There’s so much expertise locked up in there. So many plans that are on the shelf and ready to roll that I just can’t wait to get my hands in there and see what people have already thought up, weigh those decisions and put things into action,” says Bernhardsen.

Bernhardsen says the county should focus more on using the airport for freight and internet commerce than passenger flights.

And he thinks the Arena and Forum should be utilized more.

Bernhardsen previously worked at the Broome County Board of Elections and now works at a liquor store in Vestal.

A spokesperson for Jason Garnar says the current County Executive is planning to run for re-election with an official announcement coming in the next few weeks.

