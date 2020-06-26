Junior Achievement students compete nationally

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two high school seniors had a vision that guided their success all the way to a national competition.

Nick Beardsley and Laura Martin both participated in New Vision’s Junior Achievement program in the fall.

The two were selected to compete on a national level with three of their J-A business partners.

The 3 day Zoom conference featured a presentation on their produce pouch as well as working with other J-A teams from across the country.

There were also presentations from big businesses like Delta and Fed-Ex.

Martin says it was a great experience in an area she wants to continue with in the future.

“It was just a great experience we got to learn with donations, how to give back to our community, I never imagined we would go that successful for the time we had and everything that we did,” says Martin.

“I think it was quite an honor going from a company that we just started at the beginning of the school year to a company that competes against 15 nationally ranked, 15 other nationally ranked companies was very cool and great experience and one that I’ll remember forever,” said Beardsley.

Martin and Beardsley are currently working with fellow recent grads interested in business by producing bracelets to benefit coronavirus relief programs.

The project is called Unify 2020.

You can find a link to purchase the bracelets at Unify2020.org or searching Unify 2020 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.