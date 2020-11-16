Jungle Bells returns to Animal Adventure

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is also lit up for the season.

The park in Harpursville which features different animals from all over the world has opened its 2nd annual Jungle Bells Holiday Lights Display.

Animal Adventure made its display much larger than last year, when it had 100 thousand lights.

Now, it has half a million lights, making it the largest light display in Broome County.

Park Owner Jordan Patch says it’s exciting to pull an event like this off, considering all the setbacks he’s had relating to the virus.

“This event is fun as it is. Simply, it is a holiday event full of lights, with the added bonus of the animals of the park, and it really brings that holiday feeling home. For us, it’s always exciting to finally kick off the event, flick all the switches, and bring that magic to life,” says Patch.

Jungle Bells is open Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 P-M until January 3rd.

Thursdays are drive-through nights charging 20 dollars per vehicle.

Visitors can walk through the park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for 10 dollars per person.

To learn more, go to TheAnimalAdventurePark.com.