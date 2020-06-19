Juneteenth Committee takes extra measures to teach kids about black history

VESTAL, NY – The Juneteenth Committee, the organization that typically puts on a large festival on the Saturday closest to the holiday, is taking extra measures to teach children about black history.

The committee has put together fun bags for local school children to learn about Juneteenth.

The bags are being handed out by the Urban League, and have a black history month work book, crayons, candy, and other items.

Committee Co-Chair Kristen Mann says its important to recognize all parts of American history, even the events that people might not like.

“Sometimes these values or these holidays aren’t passed down. They are not brought up by the parents, so any way that the community can bring forth the celebration of Juneteenth, and give them items to remember it, they will look forward to it every other year after that,” says Mann.

The bags were provided by the Family Life Church in Vestal.

The committee encourages young children to study what Juneteenth is and the history of racial injustice in our country.