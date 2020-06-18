June 18 weather forecast; rising heat and humidity

(Thursday, June 18th, 2020) The heat and humidity continues to rise to close out the week and begin the weekend.

The increase in humidity could lead to scattered rain showers, putting an end to this recent dry streak.

We have been in a very stagnant weather pattern with high pressure overhead keeping us dry and sunny, and stubborn low pressure over the Carolinas producing days of rain and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday things begin to move a little bit. The low is going to slowly shift a little farther inland and head towards southern Pennsylvania and the Ohio Valley.

Meanwhile, the high pressure gradually moves to our east, which puts the Southern Tier on the warm side of the high.

That’s why our temperatures are going up to close out the week, and the humidity comes up a bit.

The added humidity will likely cause a few isolated showers and storms to develop for parts of the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon into the early evening.

With this low nearby, and an increase in the humidity, we’re not ruling out another round of isolated showers Friday afternoon as well.

However, any significant rainfall looks to hold off until Monday and Tuesday next week with an approaching cold front. Keep the watering can and hoses out for the flowers and veggies!

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a touch more humid. An isolated afternoon shower possible. High near 85. Wind: ESE 4-8 mph.

Thursday Night: Any showers taper off. Partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows around 60. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Best chance for rain and storms over the next several days. Highs near 85.

Monday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.