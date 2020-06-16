June 16 weather forecast; warm and dry

(Tuesday, June 16th, 2020) We’re in the middle of a dry streak that doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

Temperatures warm a bit each day to near 90 again by Thursday. Next chance for rain doesn’t come until late in the week.

A large area of high pressure stays in control through the middle of the week. We’ll see sunshine and gradually warming temperatures each day.

As we get into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week, there will not be much humidity, so it shouldn’t feel quite as hot as last week.

Meanwhile, over the Carolinas, there is a nearly stationary low pressure system.

Any rain from that will stay well to our south.

By Thursday, this low will slowly shift north.

At best, it will bring some extra clouds Thursday with a few showers and storms for parts of northeast Pennsylvania and perhaps the Catskills.

Any significant rainfall looks to hold off until Sunday. Keep the watering can and hoses out for the flowers and veggies!

Tuesday: Sunny. High near 80. Wind: Near Calm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Sunny. High in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 85.

Friday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 85.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday (Father’s Day): Best chance for rain and storms over the next several days. Highs near 85.

Monday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.