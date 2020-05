BINGHAMTON, NY – Another large summer festival has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

July Fest, which takes place on the streets of downtown Binghamton every July, has been canceled.

This year it was scheduled to take place Friday July 10th through Sunday the 12th.

The Parlor City 5-K and Music and Jazz Festival will not take place either.

Organizers say the safety and wellness of guests and participants are of utmost importance.

It plans to return next year from July 9th through the 11th.