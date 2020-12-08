Judge orders 22nd District counting to continue

The counting will go on in the 22nd Congressional race.

A State Supreme Court Justice in Oswego County has ruled that the Boards of Election for the eight counties that are included in the district should fulfill their statutory canvassing duties, correcting all errors and, wherever they cannot be corrected, recanvassing the ballots.

Attorneys for Republican candidate Claudia Tenney, who was leading by 12 votes as of last Monday, had asked the court to end the counting and order the counties to certify Tenney as the winner.

That motion was denied.

Lawyers for Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi had sought the correction of some canvassing errors, but not all.

Instead, Justice Scott DelConte ordered that all problem ballots be resolved, a process that could drag on for several more days, if not weeks.

