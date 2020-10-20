Johnson City woman arrested for allegedly shooting man in Sherburne home

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHERBURNE, NY – A Johnson City woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Sherburne man.

According to WNBF News Radio, 36 year-old Kelly Gillett was arrested last night.

The Chenango County Sheriffs office responded to a call shortly after 11 A-M reporting a shooting at

7 Gould Drive, which was believed to be made by Gillett herself.

Inside the residence, police found the owner of the home, 39 year-old Jon Ryan dead upstairs.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shotgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in its case on the couch in the living room.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News