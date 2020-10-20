Johnson City woman arrested for allegedly shooting man in Sherburne home

SHERBURNE, NY – A Johnson City woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Sherburne man.

According to WNBF News Radio, 36 year-old Kelly Gillett was arrested last night.

The Chenango County Sheriffs office responded to a call shortly after 11 A-M reporting a shooting at

7 Gould Drive, which was believed to be made by Gillett herself.

Inside the residence, police found the owner of the home, 39 year-old Jon Ryan dead upstairs.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shotgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in its case on the couch in the living room.