Johnson City union representing teachers speak out about COVID safety protocols

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, NY -The union representing teachers in Johnson City is calling on the district to do a better job at enforcing and following COVID safety protocols.

New York State United Teachers and the JC Teachers Association released a joint statement to the media demanding that the administration adopt a procedure for closing an individual school for 2 weeks in the event that that building has a positive case.

It also wants the district to commit to enforcing its mandatory face covering requirement among everyone in the schools.

The district has acknowledged more than 6 employees have contracted the virus over the summer.

Multiple teachers tell NewsChannel 34 that an administrator who conducted trainings while not wearing a mask led to positive cases and 2 week quarantines for the rest who were present.

In another letter to the school board acquired by NewsChannel 34, the union requests a meeting to discuss what it called administrators’ failure to follow and enforce safety protocols, including not wearing masks and not physically distancing themselves.

The union says a lack of trust in the administration lead 80% of teachers surveyed to say that since the outbreak, they are anxious and uncomfortable about the return of in-person instruction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News