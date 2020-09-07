Johnson City union representing teachers speak out about COVID safety protocols

JOHNSON CITY, NY -The union representing teachers in Johnson City is calling on the district to do a better job at enforcing and following COVID safety protocols.

New York State United Teachers and the JC Teachers Association released a joint statement to the media demanding that the administration adopt a procedure for closing an individual school for 2 weeks in the event that that building has a positive case.

It also wants the district to commit to enforcing its mandatory face covering requirement among everyone in the schools.

The district has acknowledged more than 6 employees have contracted the virus over the summer.

Multiple teachers tell NewsChannel 34 that an administrator who conducted trainings while not wearing a mask led to positive cases and 2 week quarantines for the rest who were present.

In another letter to the school board acquired by NewsChannel 34, the union requests a meeting to discuss what it called administrators’ failure to follow and enforce safety protocols, including not wearing masks and not physically distancing themselves.

The union says a lack of trust in the administration lead 80% of teachers surveyed to say that since the outbreak, they are anxious and uncomfortable about the return of in-person instruction.