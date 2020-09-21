Johnson City teenager faces charges following shooting last week

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City teen is facing charges following a shooting last Thursday in the village.

19-year old Jean Caballero Guzman was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the area of Broad Street Thursday night.

JCPD officers tracked down Caballero Guzman on Corliss Avenue after he took off running and allegedly found a loaded handgun on him.

Caballero Guzman was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

Police are still seeking a possible second shooter, and ask anyone with information to call 729-9321.