Johnson City Spa adapts to life amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A spa in Johnson City is enjoying business as much as it could in today’s world.

The spa at Traditions at the Glen has been open since Phase 1 began, and its workers have been vigilant of the CDC’s recommendations.

It will continue to offer massages, manicures and pedicures, hair services, and others.

The facility was deep cleaned by professionals, and no longer offers drinks like wine or champagne to its customers.

Masks are required at all times, and patrons have their temperatures checked at the front desk.

Spa Director CeCe Sysenh says the big changes have been difficult, but appropriate.

“We started out with Phase 1, which of course is just the hair styling and barber services as well. We’ve been slowly following the state and the CDC guidelines with that,” says Sysenh.

Only an estimated 1 customer is lost per day, but that amounts to $100 a day for a masseuse.

Appointments are made on the hour, with 15 minutes reserved afterwards to clean massage rooms.

To set up a massage, or anything else the spa offers, you can call 797-2381.