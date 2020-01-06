Johnson City Police are looking for help locating stolen rifles

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police are seeking the public’s help in finding some stolen rifles.

The weapons were stolen during a burglary in the village back in mid-December.

Police believe the 9 older military-style rifles were taken from a home between December 14th and 19th.

This image is of a similar style gun, not one of the ones that was taken when police say a burglar forced open a locked cabinet.

They are described as US Smith Corona model 03A3 .30 caliber bolt action rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to call J-C Police at 729-9321.