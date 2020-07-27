Johnson City murder investigation continues

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police are continuing to investigate an alleged murder and car crash that happened on the exit ramp between Routes 17 West and 201 North.

JCPD shared some details this afternoon about the events of early Friday morning, including naming the victim.

25-year old Brandon Rose of Endicott is charged with the murder of Omar Terry, a 27-year old from Johnson City.

Officials say an officer responding to the crash found Terry dead of gunshot and stab wounds in a passenger seat and called for medical assistance.

Police Chief Brent Dodge says the patrolmen then found Rose hiding in the creek near the ramp.

“Before the end of the day, we were able to charge him with the murder. The patrolman also located a handgun in the brushy area as well. We were able to get that in custody so that that’s no longer on the street. That will be in our evidence,” says Dodge.

Dodge says the driver of the car, who has not been named, is cooperating with police.

He says the murder is assumed to have taken place before the crash, and could have been the result of a personal dispute.

Any witnesses with information on the crash or the events surrounding it can call the Johnson City Police at 729-9321.