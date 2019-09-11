Johnson City middle schoolers make cards for first responders

BINGHAMTON N.Y – On this day of remembrance, Johnson City Middle School students showed their thanks to our first respondents.

Students in Brandi Scott’s Family and Consumer Science class presented thank you cards and cookies to visiting members of the JC Police and Fire Departments to thank them for their service.

Students such as 7th grader Emma McCaffery also read passages about 9/11 in remembrance of first responders who died that day.

McCaffery says they just wanted to say thanks for helping to keep our community safe.

“They put their lives in danger to help somebody else that could be in danger. They do that everyday and they go to work everyday knowing that they could get hurt or something like that but they do it everyday because they want to help their community,” says McCaffery.

Scott will be traveling to New York City this weekend to give thank you cards and food items to a New York City Fire House.