Johnson City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, secret videotaping

SYRACUSE, NY – A Johnson City man was sentenced today for the sexual exploitation of a child, as well as creating and owning hundreds of child pornographic materials.

48 year-old Michael Rushmer was sentenced to 300 months, about 25 years, in prison on Thursday.

Rushmer plead guilty to having hundreds of pornographic images and videos, some with children under the age of 12.

He also admitted to creating sexually explicit photos and videos of minors, including secretly recording them committing sexual acts, and distributed some of these materials online.

Rushmer also has to pay $9,000 in restitution to his victims.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Johnson City Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Department and the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.