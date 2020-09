JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man is facing additional charges for the stabbing death of Q-Quan Richardson in the Town of Union late last month.

A Broome County Grand Jury indicted 20-year old Caleb Casteline for murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and 2 counts of tampering with evidence.

Police accused Casteline of fatally stabbing Richardson multiple times during a late night party on Robinson Hill Road.