CORTLANDVILLE, NY – A Johnson City Man has died following a crash on a homemade motorcycle Saturday night.

New York State Police at Homer responded to the call around 8 PM on Interstate 81 in Cortlandville, where 47 year-old Michael Sipe had been driving.

Sipe, who was operating a homemade and unregistered motorcycle, lost control and hit a guiderail.

He was taken to Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.