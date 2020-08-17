Johnson City man accused on two sexual assault charges while in Broome County Jail facing murder charge

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man, currently in jail awaiting trial for murder, has now been charged with sex crimes involving another victim.

A Broome County Grand Jury has indicted 45 year-old Larry Harris on 2 charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and 2 counts of rape.

Harris is currently in the Broome County Jail facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 11 year-old Jerome Smith in February of last year.

According to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, the victim came forward while Harris was imprisoned alleging that the sex crimes took place between October 2013 and March of last year.

Korchak says Harris will be tried separately on the sex charges.