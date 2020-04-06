Johnson City fire displaces three people

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A fire in Johnson City over the weekend has displaced three people.

Around 11:20 AM yesterday morning, the JC Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at 78-80 Grand Avenue in the village.

Crews arrived to the five-family home where they were met by flames coming from the windows of apartment 102 on the first floor.

The fire was contained to that one apartment.

However, the other four dwellings suffered some form of smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was deemed accidental in nature and electrical related.