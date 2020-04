JOHNSON CITY, NY – A fire at a Johnson City home over the weekend appears to have been set as part of a suicide.

At about 7:45 PM on Saturday, J-C Police and Fire responded to a fire call at 81 West Street.

On the second floor, the fire department discovered the body of a woman, identified as 39 year-old Melissa Gray.

Evidence suggests the fire was set by Gray prior to a self inflicted gun shot wound.

The death has been ruled a suicide and no foul play is suspected.