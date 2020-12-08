Johnson City bar gets liquor license suspended for not enforcing COVID-19 guidelines

JOHNSON CITY- A Johnson City bar has had its liquor license suspended for not enforcing coronavirus safety restrictions.

Charley’s Lounge on Harry L Drive had its license suspended by the State Liquor Authority after police allegedly found major violations on 3 occasions during the month of October.

After receiving a warning on October 8th and then charges on October 14th, J-C Police again visited the establishment on October 22nd.

Police allegedly found over 30 patrons and a bartender without masks, without food, mingling and playing pool.