Johnson City bar gets liquor license suspended for not enforcing COVID-19 guidelines

NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY- A Johnson City bar has had its liquor license suspended for not enforcing coronavirus safety restrictions.

Charley’s Lounge on Harry L Drive had its license suspended by the State Liquor Authority after police allegedly found major violations on 3 occasions during the month of October.

After receiving a warning on October 8th and then charges on October 14th, J-C Police again visited the establishment on October 22nd.

Police allegedly found over 30 patrons and a bartender without masks, without food, mingling and playing pool.

