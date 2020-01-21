John Cordisco hosts 11th annual Broome County Chess Championship

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local chess players have the chance to test their skills against others this weekend.
John Cordisco is hosting the 11th annual Broome County Chess Championship and Francis Cordisco Memorial.
The 6-round, 2-day tournament is held at Cordisco’s Corner Store and Chess Center located at 308 Chenango Street in Binghamton.
The top three winners in two divisions split $500 in cash prizes.
To enter, you must become a US Chess Federation Member and register online at USChess.org
Players will then need to arrive by 9:30 on Saturday to register in-person for the tournament.
Anyone can come and watch for free.