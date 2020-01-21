John Cordisco hosts 11th annual Broome County Chess Championship

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local chess players have the chance to test their skills against others this weekend.

John Cordisco is hosting the 11th annual Broome County Chess Championship and Francis Cordisco Memorial.

The 6-round, 2-day tournament is held at Cordisco’s Corner Store and Chess Center located at 308 Chenango Street in Binghamton.

The top three winners in two divisions split $500 in cash prizes.

To enter, you must become a US Chess Federation Member and register online at USChess.org

Players will then need to arrive by 9:30 on Saturday to register in-person for the tournament.

Anyone can come and watch for free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now