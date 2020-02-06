Joe Angelino on Assembly run

BINGHAMTNO, NY – The former police chief of Norwich says he’s ready for a new challenge, taking on the challenges facing residents of our region.

Joe Angelino is a Republican candidate for the 122nd District in the New York State Assembly.

He started his career in law enforcement with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in the late 70’s, joined the Norwich Police Department in the early 80’s and was its chief from 1996 to 2014

Angelino is also a decorated war veteran, having served with the Marines and Marine Reserves in Dessert Storm and the Iraq War.

He was injured twice and earned 2 purple hearts in Iraq in 2005.

Since retiring from Norwich PD, he’s spent the last 5 years volunteering for his friend Cliff Crouch who is retiring from the seat at the end of the year.

Angelino says that during that time, he’s traveled the vast, mostly rural district getting to know what issues are important to constituents.

He says he’s willing to stand up to the New York City Democrats who hold all of the power in Albany.

“I’ve been outnumbered in fights before. You still have to have a voice, you can’t just roll over, play dead and let them run over us. A lot of people in this rural district feel that way. They feel their culture, their way of life, their hunting, their sporting is being run over,” says Angelino.

Angelino says high taxes and onerous regulations are chasing people out of Upstate New York, 80 thousand in the last year alone.

He also thinks the state should be investing more in infrastructure and needs to make certain volunteer ambulance services remain viable.

You can watch his entire interview, including his tribute to fallen comrades, here.

Nick Libous, son of the late State Senator Tom Libous, and energy activist Vic Furman are also seeking the GOP nomination to replace Crouch.