Joe Angelino annouces Assembly run

BINGHAMTON, NY Crouch has already chosen the man he would like to see succeed him, former Norwich Police Chief Joe Angelino.

Angelino joined the Norwich Police Department in 1981 and served as Chief from 1996 until his retirement in 2014.

Since then, he has been volunteering his time working for Assemblyman Crouch.

Angelino was also a member of the Marines, receiving the Purple Heart for injuries he sustained fighting in Iraq in 2005.

Angelino says he wants to fight for Upstate values and restore common sense to Albany.

The former police chief has already lined up the endorsements from the Republican party chairs in all 4 of the districts counties, Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.

From Angelino:

(Norwich, NY) Today Marine combat veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart Medal Joe Angelino announced his Republican candidacy for New York State Assembly in the 122nd District in the 2020 election. Angelino’s announcement follows current Assemblyman Cliff Crouch announcing his intent to retire at the end of his current term (December 31, 2020). The 122nd District covers portions of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.

“New York State government is moving in the wrong direction. Andrew Cuomo and the Downstate liberal politicians are pushing a hard left agenda that helps criminals while ignoring crime victims, raises taxes, exports our jobs and young people, and infringes on our rights,” said Angelino. “I’m running for Assembly to fight for our Upstate values and restore some common sense to the Capitol.”

Angelino was immediately endorsed by current 122nd District Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, who earlier today announced his intent to retire at the end of this year’s term.

He said, “Joe Angelino has bravely served our nation and our community. He is a hero in the truest sense of the word, and has the judgment, experience and work ethic needed to make a difference in the Assembly. I’m proud to call him a friend, and I’m proud to wholeheartedly endorse him for the 122nd District.”

Born and raised in Chenango County, Angelino, age 60, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 23 years and served during active combat in the Middle East during the 1990s and early 2000s.

He was a Tank Commander during Operation Desert Storm, clearing minefields into Kuwait. Later, he was activated for the invasion of Iraq in 2003, participating in the Battle of Nasiriyah and again sent to Iraq in 2005 serving as an Advisor to the Iraqi Army near Fullujah and Ramdi.

It was during Angelino’s 2005 deployment serving as a First Sergeant that he was twice wounded; first while responding to help Marines and Iraqi soldiers caught in an ambush in Khalidiyah, and later was wounded a second time during a mortar attack at Camp Habbiniyah.

He retired from the Marines in 2008 as a Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank. Among countless accolades, he was presented with the NYS Conspicuous Service Cross in 1991, was inducted into the NYS Purple Heart Hall of Honor in 2007, and was named 2012 NYS Veteran of the Year by Senator Tom Libous.

Aside from his distinguished military service, Angelino’s career back at home focused on protecting his community. In 1981, he was first sworn in as a Norwich Police Officer. He eventually rose to become Chief of Police in 1996 and served in that role until his retirement in 2014. From 2006 to 2008, he simultaneously served as Norwich Fire Chief.

He has also made community service a priority, volunteering for countless local charities and worthy organizations. He has served or currently serves as a Board Member of the Northeast Classic Car

Museum (former President), Norwich Housing Authority, GHS Federal Credit Union, Chenango County Alternatives to Incarceration, and Chenango County Traffic Safety Board.

Showing strong support from every corner of the 122nd District, the four Republican County Chairs covering the district also endorsed Angelino’s candidacy.

Chenango Republican Chairman Tom Morrone said, “I’ve known Joe Angelino for decades and know he’ll do an excellent job succeeding Cliff Crouch as our next Assemblyman. Talk to almost anyone in Chenango County and they’ll have a story about how Joe was there to help when they or someone they know needed help. He’s a selfless public servant and the right person for the job.”

Broome County Republican Chairman Bijoy Datta said, “Joe Angelino is a humble, principled and dedicated public servant. From the battlefields of Iraq to protecting the streets of Norwich, he is a leader we can trust to fight for us in the 122nd District.”

Delaware County Republican Chairwoman Maria Kelso said, “I’ve known Joe for many years and can attest to his loyalty to the Republicans standards echoing Assemblyman Crouch’s stances representing our values in Albany. Joe is a courageous combat veteran, respected law enforcement professional, and dedicated community volunteer. What more could you ask for in a candidate for public office? I support Joe for his run for the 122nd Assembly District.”

Otsego County Republican Chairman Vince Casale said, “Joe Angelino has my full support for State Assembly. He has the skillset and leadership experience required to fight for us against the NYC Democrats who are pulling our state in the wrong direction.”

A lifelong Republican, Angelino graduated from Norwich High School and still resides in Norwich with his wife of 20+ years, Kendall Saber. He is a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, Military Order of the Purple Heart, NYS Farm Bureau, Norwich Fire Department and NYS Association of Police Chiefs, among others.

The 2020 General Election will occur on November 3.