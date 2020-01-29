Unemployment rate continues to rise in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State is out with more bad news about the Greater Binghamton economy.

The Department of Labor reports that the Binghamton metro area saw a rise in unemployment from December 2018 to December 2019 from 4.4% to 4.8%.

This follows a trend across the state in which every metropolitan area other than New York City saw its jobless rate rise.

New York City’s preliminary number fell from 4% to 3.2%.

Meanwhile, Ithaca rose slightly from 3.1 to 3.2.

The Watertown/Fort Drum region had the sharpest increase from 5.9% to 6.8%.

