Jim “Mudcat” All-Star Golf Tournament tees off

APALACHIN, NY – An annual charity golf tournament was played earlier today in Apalachin.

As NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee tells us, the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament from being played

For the 19th-straight year, the Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament teed off at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in a fundraising effort for charities across the Southern Tier.

Security Mutual Life Chairman and C-E-O Bruce Boyea was one of the many helping plan the tournament.

Despite the many hurdles, all involved made sure that the money raised continued to go to where it is needed most.

“This was probably the most challenging year. Obviously, because of COVID and the things that are going on. So, we’re socially distancing. We’re about a third of our normal size. The one thing we didn’t do was we didn’t skinny back the contributions that we’re making because, quite frankly, the need is greater than ever before,” says Boyea.

Donations of 10-thousand dollars apiece were made to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, the Urban League, CHOW, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Another $7,000 went towards the Homeless Veterans Housing Project.

While most playing today were employees of either charities or sponsor businesses, there were also a host of celebrities as well.

That included former NFL player and Endicott native Arthur Jones.

“It’s awesome to be back here in the Southern Tier. It’s for a great cause, and to be able to come out here, show support, it’s an amazing thing. That’s what it’s all about. I’m retired now, and to be able to come back and give back, you know, why not?” says Jones.

For awhile, a big reason why not was the COVID-19 pandemic. With all the restrictions and guidelines to follow, the decision to play came down to the wire.

“Everyone said, to the degree, we can cut it back and still have it. This is the way we should do it. But, quite frankly, everything changes every day. So, we really had to wait until a few weeks ago to really make sure we could do it,” says Boyea.

However, based on the turnout, a lot of people shared a similar stance to Jones.

“You know, like I said, it’s for a great cause. So, COVID couldn’t stop me,” says Jones.