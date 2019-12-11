“Jersey Boys” Broadway Tour cast visit Binghamton High School students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some aspiring singers got some professional advice at Binghamton High School today as members of the cast of Jersey Boys held a master class today at the school.

Two actors and the music director met with music students at the school, to listen to them sing, provide pointers and give overall advice on pursuing a career on Broadway or music.



The students from the master vocal class had the opportunity to try out different techniques and approaches suggested by the professional musicians.



Jersey Boys tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.



Sean McGee portrays the band’s producer Bob Crewe.



His advice to aspiring performers is to be persistent.

“You have to be tenacious and you have to be your biggest fan because, at the end of the day, you’re the person you wake up with every day. You’re the person trying to do it. A lot of people will tell you a lot of different things, good advice, bad advice, but you have to stick to who you are, and know that and just keep going after that,” says McGee.

McGee told the students that he still gets nervous about performing, but often feeds off the energy of the audience.



Jersey Boys is a Tony Award-winning musical that’s making a special return engagement to the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

It sold out 4 shows in March of last year during its first visit.



The second of 2 shows is Wednesday at 7:30 and tickets are still available.



For a link and more information about the rest of the Broadway Theater

League season, go to Broadway In Binghamton.com